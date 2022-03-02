On camera, Soviet-era building in Ukraine's Kharkiv hit by Russian missile

Ukraine-Russia war: The Kharkiv explosion hit several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @MFA_Ukraine)

Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv has been the target of intense shelling by Russian forces since Tuesday. This is the city where an Indian student was killed in shelling.

Early on Tuesday, a Russian military strike hit Freedom Square, the center of Kharkiv, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. The attack took place on Day 6 of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russia striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop until "set goals are achieved".



CCTV footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, in Kharkiv, with a few cars continuing to roll out of the billowing smoke.

“Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted, sharing the clip of the Russian strike on the administration building in Kharkiv.

“You cannot watch this without crying,” an eyewitness said in a video of the aftermath, verified by news agency The Associated Press.

The explosion hit several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack on the Freedom Square “frank, undisguised terror”.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime,” he said.

The military shelling in Kharkiv has been reported for the first time since World War II, when the forces led by the then German dictator Adolf Hitler had attacked the city.

On Wednesday morning, Russian airborne troops landed Kharkiv and attacked a hospital, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes.