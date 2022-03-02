English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    On camera, Soviet-era building in Ukraine's Kharkiv hit by Russian missile

    Russia-Ukraine war: A Russian military strike hit Freedom Square, the center of Kharkiv, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    Ukraine-Russia war: The Kharkiv explosion hit several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @MFA_Ukraine)

    Ukraine-Russia war: The Kharkiv explosion hit several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @MFA_Ukraine)


    Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv has been the target of intense shelling by Russian forces since Tuesday. This is the city where an Indian student was killed in shelling.

    Early on Tuesday, a Russian military strike hit Freedom Square, the center of Kharkiv, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. The attack took place on Day 6 of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russia striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop until "set goals are achieved".

    CCTV footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, in Kharkiv, with a few cars continuing to roll out of the billowing smoke.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted, sharing the clip of the Russian strike on the administration building in Kharkiv.

    “You cannot watch this without crying,” an eyewitness said in a video of the aftermath, verified by news agency The Associated Press.

    The explosion hit several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack on the Freedom Square “frank, undisguised terror”.

    “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime,” he said.

    The military shelling in Kharkiv has been reported for the first time since World War II, when the forces led by the then German dictator Adolf Hitler had attacked the city.

    On Wednesday morning, Russian airborne troops landed Kharkiv and attacked a hospital, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kharkiv #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 09:54 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.