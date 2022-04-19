Meet Russian actor supporting Ukraine. Was disowned by mother, called traitor

(Image credit: iam_jeanmichel/Instagram)

Jean-Michel Shcherbak, a Russian actor and model, is contesting his country’s version of the events in Ukraine by sharing photos and videos from the ground of Russian onslaught -- forwarded to him by his Ukrainian friends.

“When the Russian army says it doesn’t attack properties, I post (videos photos of destroyed area,” he told CNN in an interview.

Shcherbak has visited Ukraine in the past and still cannot believe the horror that is unfolding there.

He has become a trusted voice for Ukraine but his advocacy has come at a cost: a strained relationship with his mother.

Shcherbak is now in Germany. Before he left Russia, he had written a letter to his mother and sent some money. What she told him in response was shattering.

“I don't communicate with Russophobes and traitors to the Motherland," she said, according to Business Insider’s translation of her text messages to Shcherbak, which he shared on his Instagram page. "I sincerely wish you would give up your Russian passport and leave this country in any direction. You are no longer my son. There will be no traitors in my family."

While sharing his mother's messages, Shcherbak wrote that he would never treat his children in that manner.

Russia's bloody war in Ukraine has led to thousands and deaths and forced over 48 lakh people to flee their homes. Countless families have been torn apart directly by the attacks. In Russian homes, clashing opinions on the war are hurting ties.

Shcherbak, who experienced it himself, says that with the erosion of free media, a part of Russian population is only being exposed to state propaganda.

"Not in big cities like Moscow or Saint Petersburg but people who live away from them, they tune on their TV and they only see Russian propaganda," he told CNN.





