    Big Mac meals for Rs 25,000? Russians hope to cash in on McDonald’s closure

    Russia-Ukraine war: McDonald’s has stopped operating in Russia and many people reportedly stocked its food items to sell them at hefty prices.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Photos have emerged on social media of refrigerators stuffed with Mc Donald’s burgers. (Image credit: Reddit)

    Fast food giant McDonald’s was among the many corporations that exited Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. As McDonald’s announced the closure of its outlets in Russia last week, people rushed to have that one last burger or serving of fries.

    Amid the rush, some saw an opportunity to make money -- stocking McDonald’s items in their refrigerators and selling them at hefty prices, according to a report in The Independent.

    Advertisements for McDonald’s widely-loved burgers and breakfast combos popped up on Russian site Avito. One person put up a Big Mac burger for sale for 4,000 rubles (approximately $30 or Rs 2,300).

    A Big Mac meal, which comes with fries and a soft drink, was being sold for up to 250 pounds (approximately Rs 24,942), The Independent reported.

    One person even advertised a signature McDonald’s glass for $75 (Rs 5,750, approximately).  It is unclear if any of these advertisers managed to sell the items.

    McDonald’s employed 62,000 people across its over 800 outlets in Russia. In a press note on March 8, the company had said it would continue to pay them despite the closure.

    Mc Donald’s had expressed uncertainty about when it would be able reopen restaurants in Russia.

    "We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts," it said. "We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation. As always, McDonald’s will be guided by our values and our purpose to feed and foster communities across the globe." 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MC Donalds #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 09:19 am
