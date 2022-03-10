Russia-Ukraine war: Latest developments in the ongoing conflict

Newly arrived refugees seek assistance from Polish army soldiers after crossing the border from Ukraine into Poland at the Medyka border crossing, eastern Poland.

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday failed to find a breakthrough on a ceasefire and other humanitarian issues at the first high-level talks between the two sides since Moscow's invasion.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba met on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya for three-way talks joined by Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Kuleba said "no progress" had been achieved on even a 24-hour ceasefire, expressing frustration that "it seems that there are other decision-makers for this matter in Russia".

He also repeated his vow that the country will not give in, saying "I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender".

Polish state railway company PKP said on Thursday it was offering free tickets to Ukrainians travelling onwards to parts of Germany.

As of Wednesday, Ukrainian citizens can travel free by second class on the nine daily intercity trains linking the Polish cities of Warsaw, Przemysl (via Krakow) and Gdynia to the German capital Berlin and the border town of Frankfurt (Oder).

Ukraine accuses Russia of a "war crime" over a devastating attack on a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol that killed three including a child. At least 17 staff are injured with footage showing the wounded streaming from the destroyed building past burning cars and a giant crater.

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov claims the hospital was a base for Ukrainian Azov Battalion and "other radicals" and slams the West for supplying them with "deadly weapons".

Some 1,207 civilians have been killed in the 10-day Russian siege of the port, its mayor says. The Red Cross calls the situation there "apocalyptic" after more than a week without water, power or heat. Safe routes out have repeatedly come under attack.

Some 35,000 civilians are evacuated from the badly hit cities of Sumy, Enerhodar and areas around Kyiv during a 12-hour ceasefire, with President Volodymyr Zelensky hoping three more corridors will open Thursday for Mariupol, Volnovakha and Izium.

Fears are mounting Kyiv will also soon be encircled, with Russian tanks in places just a few kilometres (miles) from the city limits to the east.

Two women and a 13-year-old boy are killed overnight in the bombing of Velyka Pysarivka village near the badly hit northern city of Sumy close to the Russian border.

Britain freezes the assets of Roman Abramovich, including Chelsea Football Club, along with those of six other Russian oligarchs, including Oleg Deripaska, Rosneft chief Igor Sechin and the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller.

US lawmakers pass a $14-billion aid package for Ukraine with Canada pledging more military equipment. The International Monetary Fund meanwhile approves $1.4 billion in emergency financing for Kyiv.

Washington deploys two new Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries in Poland to protect its frontline NATO ally.

But the Pentagon definitively rejects a Polish offer to give its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, fearing a wider conflict.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss calls on the G7 to ban Russian oil imports after the US and Britain said they were "cutting the artery" of the Russian economy. But fellow G7 members France, Germany, Italy and Japan are wary of such a move.

The UN's atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, says it is not receiving updates from either Chernobyl or Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants, both of which are now in Russian hands. But it says there is "no critical impact on safety" at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, from a loss of power there.

Washington rejects Russian claims it is involved in bioweapons research in Ukraine, and warns Russia could be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons.

The UN says at least 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than half now in Poland. It has called the exodus Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Oil prices surge, while European stocks slip as the market turmoil continues over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from AFP)