Videos: In embattled Kherson, Ukrainians reclaim flags, wave them in front of Russian tanks

Russia-Ukraine war: In Kherson, defiant residents did not sit back as Russians removed Ukrainian flags from government buildings. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @tahanchin)

Russian forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson but defiant residents are resisting them in their own ways. Several videos have emerged on social media showing them bearing Ukrainian flags.



In the dictionary, under 'defiance' it'll say 'see Ukraine'. This in Kherson today - locals pick up flags removed from gov buildings by the Russians and make their feelings clear pic.twitter.com/i7R8norTsU

— Daniel Emery (@DemeryUK) March 2, 2022



Man waves the Ukrainian flag in front of Russian forces assembled on Freedom Square in Kherson, southern #Ukrainepic.twitter.com/HUfkKSIulp

— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) March 2, 2022

According to reports on social media, Russians removed Ukrainian flags from government buildings in Kherson , 551 km south of Ukraine capital Kyiv, but locals picked them up.One of the residents then proceeded to wave two Ukrainian flags in front of Russian tanks in the city.An unverified video showed people carrying Ukrainian flags blocking the movement of Russian troops.

Kherson is the first major city to fall to the Russians since their invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

A Kherson official said on Wednesday that Russians forces were in all parts of the city, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, said he was holding talks with the Russians. He has agreed to impose a night curfew and restrictions on the movement of cars, according to AFP.

Kherson is a strategic port city with a population of 2.9 lakh, according to AFP. In 2021, it had hosted NATO-backed military exercises.

Several others cities in Ukraine are under attack from Russian forces. There are differing reports about the number of casualties in the crisis. The United Nations has registered 227 civilian deaths.

The Russia-Ukraine war has trigged an exodus of refugees. Over a million people are reported to have fled Ukraine so far.

