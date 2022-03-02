Video: In speech gaffe, Biden says 'Iranian' people instead of Ukrainian

Russia-Ukraine crisis: United States President Joe Biden was trolled online for mixing up Ukrainians and Iranians. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by The White House)

United States President Joe Biden referred to Ukrainian people as Iranians while criticising Russian aggression during his first State of the Union address on March 2.



Joe Biden confuses Ukraine and Iran.

Biden: “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.” #SOTUpic.twitter.com/GeGJTcBtlO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2022

"Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said during his address. “He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom. And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was sitting behind Biden during the address, appeared to mouth "Ukrainians".

Internet users quickly caught on to Biden's gaffe.

"Biden thinks Kyiv is in Iran, and getting invaded with tanks isn't a big deal because your heart won't be captured. Truly laughable," said a user named Daniel Di Martino.

"It sounds like Biden thinks Kyiv is in Iran. Which actually explains a lot," said journalist Avi Yemini.



It sounds like Biden thinks Kyiv is in Iran. Which actually explains a lot. https://t.co/s0xM3IAXU3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 2, 2022



American commentator Katie Pavlich said: "Biden just called the Ukrainians, Iranians. The only mention Iran will get in this speech and it was by mistake."

Biden just called the Ukrainians, Iranians. The only mention Iran will get in this speech and it was by mistake.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 2, 2022

Leaders across the world have condemned Russia's invasion of the Ukrainian territory on February 24.

A series of explosions and shelling have followed Russian President Vladimir Putin announcement of a military operation in Ukraine.

Ukraine says that since Russian invasion, more than 350 civilians, including children, have died, news agency AFP reported.

On Tuesday, Russian forces struck government headquarters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. At least 10 people were killed in the attack, according to AFP.

Eight more people died in an strike on an apartment complex, officials said.

(With inputs from AFP)