Child cancer patients in Kharkiv basement: Heartbreaking video from war-torn Ukraine

Heartbreaking videos have emerged from Ukraine capturing the human toll of Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24. One such clip shows child cancer patients sheltering in a basement in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The video, tweeted by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko, shows caretakers attending to little children in the basement lined with makeshift beds.

Ukrainian cities, facing attacks from Russian troops, have been left in ruins. More than 300 people, including children, are reported to have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s attack.

Lakhs of people have fled the country. Those still in Ukraine are taking shelter in basements and subway stations.

Russia has intensified bombing in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. On Tuesday, it attacked the city’s main television tower and two apartment complexes situated in a town to the city’s north west, news agency AFP reported.

Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops is also raging in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military said.

The violence in Ukraine has severely hit medical and other essential services.

Many cancer-stricken children in Ukraine can only receive basic chemotherapy at present, NBC News reported. Doctors fear that the condition of child patients could worsen because of the interruption in treatments.

"These children suffer more because they need to stay alive to fight with the cancer — and this fight cannot wait," a doctor from a children’s hospital in Kyiv told NBC. She added that if patients do not get the necessary treatments, they will die.

"We will calculate how many people or soldiers have died in attacks, but we will never calculate how many patients weren't diagnosed of a disease in time, how many patients died because they didn't receive treatment,” the doctor added.

The United Nations has estimated that 12 million people in Ukraine will need relief and protection amid the crisis.

On Tuesday, it launched an emergency appeal to raise $1.7 billion to help Ukrainian people.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Ukrainians were facing "the darkest hour" at present.

“Families with small children are hunkered down in basements and subway stations or running for their lives to the terrifying sound of explosions and wailing sirens,” he added. “Casualty numbers are rising fast. We need to ramp up our response now to protect the lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians."