    Living costs likely to surge: Gita Gopinath on what Russia-Ukraine war means for the world

    Russia-Ukraine war: “Cost of living expected to rise sharply in many countries as energy and food prices skyrocket," Gita Gopinath, IMF's first deputy managing director, said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: The International Monetary Fund has said that the the economic repercussions of the crisis are already “very serious”.

    The tragic Russia-Ukraine war will have significant consequences for the rest of the world, with a likely surge in cost of living, Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), tweeted on March 5.

    “Cost of living expected to rise sharply in many countries as energy and food prices skyrocket,” Gita Gopinath added. “Their share in consumption is on average 30% and as high as 50% in Africa. Commodity importers particularly hard hit.”

    Gopinath shared a graph showing that Sub-Saharan Africa will witness the maximum increase in food and energy prices, followed by Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and West Africa, Latin America and Emerging Asia.

    The economist added: “Besides the higher share of energy and food in consumption in developing countries the passthrough of world prices to prices paid by consumers is also higher. It is 10% for advanced economies, 25% for emerging markets, 50% for low-income countries.”

    The IMF has said that the economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war are already “very serious”.

    “Energy and commodity prices -- including wheat and other grains -- have surged, adding to inflationary pressures from supply chain disruptions and the rebound from the Covid‑19 pandemic,” it said in a statement. “Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses. Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating.”

    IMF added that the impact of sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine will spill over to other countries.

    IMF said that Ukraine faces a long road to recovery. “In Ukraine, in addition to the human toll, the economic damage is already substantial,” it said. “Sea ports and airports are closed and have been damaged, and many roads and bridges have been damaged or destroyed.”

    Ukraine has asked the IMF for $1.4 billion in emergency financing. “Staff anticipates bringing this request to the Executive Board for consideration as early as next week.” IMF said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #Gita Gopinath #IMF #impact of Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 08:44 am
