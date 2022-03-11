English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Video: Ukrainian expert defuses bomb with bare hands, internet says ‘nerves of steel’

    Russia-Ukraine war: The bomb reportedly fell in northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv and the State Emergency Services swiftly moved to defuse it.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed in the violence. (Image credit: Facebook/Ukraine’s State Emergency Services)

    Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed in the violence. (Image credit: Facebook/Ukraine’s State Emergency Services)


    Since Russia attacked Ukraine late in February, the world has witnessed countless instances of the bravery of Ukrainian frontline workers and citizens, who are fighting to defend their country against invading troops.

    In one such example, a disposal expert from Ukraine’s State Emergency Services defused a bomb with bare hands. A video of the effort has millions of views on social media.

    The clip showed the officer trying to remove a component from the explosive while his colleague poured water on it.

     

    A bomb disposal expert, who spoke to BBC, said that the man in the video was removing the fusing unit from the bomb, while the other was pouring water on it to reduce any kind of friction or vibration.

    The bomb reportedly fell in northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv, according to BBC.

    Social media users praised the Ukrainian officials for their bravery. “This Russia-dropped bomb would flatten a building  -- and yet these Ukraine EODs (bomb disposal experts) defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby,” said author Charlie Lister. “Mind boggling bravery.”

    Journalist Nick Stylianou said the experts had “steady hand and nerves of steel”.

    Russia’s attack on Ukraine has triggered an enormous humanitarian crisis. Thousands of civilians, including children, have reportedly been killed and over 23 lakh have fled to neighbouring countries since February 24.

    Ukrainian cities have been left in ruins because of continuous bombardment and shelling. Children's hospitals have not also not been spared.

    In Mariupol city, three people, including a child, were killed in an attack on a maternity hospital on March 9, news agency AFP reported.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.