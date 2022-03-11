Video: Ukrainian expert defuses bomb with bare hands, internet says ‘nerves of steel’

Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed in the violence. (Image credit: Facebook/Ukraine’s State Emergency Services)

Since Russia attacked Ukraine late in February, the world has witnessed countless instances of the bravery of Ukrainian frontline workers and citizens, who are fighting to defend their country against invading troops.

In one such example, a disposal expert from Ukraine’s State Emergency Services defused a bomb with bare hands. A video of the effort has millions of views on social media.

The clip showed the officer trying to remove a component from the explosive while his colleague poured water on it.

A bomb disposal expert, who spoke to BBC, said that the man in the video was removing the fusing unit from the bomb, while the other was pouring water on it to reduce any kind of friction or vibration.

The bomb reportedly fell in northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv, according to BBC.

Social media users praised the Ukrainian officials for their bravery. “This Russia-dropped bomb would flatten a building -- and yet these Ukraine EODs (bomb disposal experts) defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby,” said author Charlie Lister. “Mind boggling bravery.”

Journalist Nick Stylianou said the experts had “steady hand and nerves of steel”.



Ukrainian disposal experts diffuse an unexploded Russian bomb, while shells rain down around them. The water is to prevent static discharge. Steady hands, nerves of steel #Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/9fNplBEcK4 — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) March 9, 2022

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has triggered an enormous humanitarian crisis. Thousands of civilians, including children, have reportedly been killed and over 23 lakh have fled to neighbouring countries since February 24.

Ukrainian cities have been left in ruins because of continuous bombardment and shelling. Children's hospitals have not also not been spared.

In Mariupol city, three people, including a child, were killed in an attack on a maternity hospital on March 9, news agency AFP reported.