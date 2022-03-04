English
    Elon Musk’s word of caution: Starlink could be at risk of Russian cyberattacks

    Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk had announced the activation of Starlink, his aerospace company SpaceX’s satellite broadband service, in Ukraine two days after the Russian invasion on February 24.

    March 04, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk suggested that Starlink be used with caution.

    SpaceX founder Elon Musk cautioned on Friday that the company’s satellite broadband service, Starlink, could be targeted in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

    Responding to a journalist’s question on whether Starlink was at risk of Russian cyberattacks, Elon Musk said: “Almost all (of) Viasat (an American company's ) Ukraine user terminals were rendered permanently unusable by a Russian cyberattack on day of invasion, so … yes.”

    Musk added that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still functioning in some parts of Ukraine. “So probability of being targeted is high,” he added. “Please use with caution.”

    Musk had announced the activation of Starlink in Ukraine two days after the Russian invasion on February 24. Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had urged Musk to provide satellite-based communications to help to his country resist the invasion.

    "While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," Fedorov had said.

    Starlink terminals reached Ukraine on March 1.  Fedorov took to Twitter to share a photo of the shipment and thank Musk.

    Starlink operates more than 2,000 satellites with an aim to provide internet access across the planet.

    The internet constellation charges $99 per month for a plan with speed up to 150 Megabits per second (Mbps). Charges for the equipment, which includes a satellite dish and a router, can be up to to $500.

    For more bandwidth, users have to opt for a premium plan which costs $500 per month.

