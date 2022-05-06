Ukraine child, 8, pens devastating note about losing grandmother, dogs and home

Hiding from Russian bombs in war-torn Ukraine, an eight-year-old child penned a devastating note about the unimaginable losses that he has suffered at such a tender age.

The child’s diary entry was shared on Twitter by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Since February 24, my two dogs have died, and my grandma Halya, and my beloved Mariupol,” the child, named Yehor, wrote in his diary.

The writing was accompanied by drawings capturing the destruction in Ukraine.

Kuleba tweeted that the child had lost his grandfather too. His mother and sister had been injured.

But Ukrainians have to prevail, the minister said. “Ukraine will never give up or get tired.”

Social media users were deeply moved by the child's writing. "This is too much grief for an adult to bear.. How traumatizing is it for a child to bear in one lifetime?" one user said.

Another person wrote: "For the sake of this child and millions like him we must stop Putin by any means necessary, then commit to moving beyond war altogether."

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In a little over two months, thousands of civilians have been killed and over 55 lakh have fled to neighbouring countries. More than 70 lakh have been internally displaced.