‘Hero of the night’: Ukraine boy, 11, crosses border alone with backpack, phone number scribbled on hand

Russia-Ukraine war: As many as 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia began its attack on the country on February 24. (Image credit: Facebook/Slovakia interior ministry)

An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy has crossed over to neighbouring Slovakia alone as his parents stayed behind, in heart-breaking picture of the human cost of Russia’s war.

The boy embarked on his journey with a backpack, plastic bag, passport and a phone number written on his hand, Slovakia’s interior ministry said.

Photos shared by the ministry on Facebook showed the boy being offered food and water by volunteers upon his arrival in Slovakia.

“This is the biggest hero of last night,” the Slovakian ministry said. “He won them (volunteers) over with his smile, fearlessness and determination, worthy of a true hero.”

Russia-Ukraine war: Volunteers in Slovakia contacted the boy’s relatives using the number, after which they came to pick him up. (Image credit: Facebook/Slovakia interior ministry)

The child’s relatives were contacted using the number on his hand and a piece of paper he was carrying, after which they came to pick him up. “The whole story ended well,” the Facebook post said.

The boy is reportedly from Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine -- the site of the largest nuclear plant in Europe, that was attacked by Russians last week, triggering fears of a disaster much larger than Chernobyl.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for 12 days, causing heavy casualties and an unprecedented refugee crisis.

According to the United Nations, 15 lakh people have fled Ukraine so far

Russia has intensified shelling of Ukrainian cities. In Chernihiv city in Ukraine’s north, dozens of civilians are being killed, news agency AFP reported. The city is in ruins.

In Mariupol, residents have been left without water and electricity. Russia has announced a ceasefire in the city to allow for the evacuation of citizens but it is reportedly being violated repeatedly.