English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Bomb threats to schools, websites down: Cyber attacks amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia-Ukraine: A hacking collective called Anonymous has promised support to Ukraine. It claimed to have taken down the website of Russia Today, a state controlled TV network.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, after months of simmering tensions between the two countries.

    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, after months of simmering tensions between the two countries.


    Russian hackers are targeting official Ukrainian government websites, while Ukraine is calling on cyber security experts to help defend its systems as fighting rages on between the two countries on ground.

    On Wednesday, a day before Russia invaded Ukraine, the websites of Ukrainian ministries and banks became unavailable, BBC reported.

    The immediate suspects were Russians. Some of those cyber attacks were indeed carried out by Russian hackers, though not under direct instructions from the state, according to BBC.

    Behind them, were hackers operating in small groups. Some of them have reportedly been acknowledged by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “patriotic hackers”, according to news agency AFP.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here. 

     

    One hacker, identified as Dmitry, told BBC that since “everyone is attacking Ukraine servers”, he also decided to set up a hacking team.

    "I am thinking we should cause some disruption too?" he was quoted as saying by BBC.

    Dmitry claimed that his six-member team took down many government websites of Ukraine. The team also reportedly sent bomb threats to schools and discovered how to set up fake emails.

    "This is just the beginning," the man cautioned. "You've got to understand we are being careful and watching what we do at the moment.”

    In Ukraine, requests for hackers have emerged on some online forums, news agency Reuters reported. The government is reportedly looking for volunteers to help defend is infrastructure and also carry out cyber espionage against Russia, according to Reuters.

    Meanwhile, a hacking collective called Anonymous has promised support to Ukraine. It claimed to have taken down the website of Russia Today, a state controlled TV network.

     

    (With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cyber attacks #Hackers #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 12:08 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.