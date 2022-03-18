English
    Man poses as Ukraine PM in video call, tricks Britain’s defence minister

    Russia-Ukraine war: The incident is suspected to be a Russian ploy. An inquiry has been initiated into it.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said “dirty tricks” cannot deflect attention from Russia’ s human rights abuses.

    A man posing as Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal got on a video call with Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday. The latter stopped the conversation after a series of suspicious questions.

    The man had the Ukrainian flag behind him and used some “faked details” from the Ukrainian embassy to appear real, according to Sky News defence editor Deborah Haynes.

     

    Ben Wallace was on the call with the man for 10 minutes and noticed his questions become increasingly strange. 

    At one point in the conversation, the man asked: “Did you get the substance we have sent?”. Then he started saying some names Wallace did not know.

    The incident is suspected to be a Russian ploy. The call was made public to prevent the impostor from using any footage to weaken global unity against Russia, the Sky News editor quoted an unidentified official as saying.

    Wallace described the call as a “desperate attempt”. “No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

    The incident is being investigated, Sky News reported.

    Wallace is not the only British minister to have been targeted by such a hoax call. Home Secretary Priti Patel, in response to Wallace's tweet, said it had happened to her too.

    "Pathetic attempt at such difficult times to divide us," she added. "We stand with Ukraine."

    Russia's attack on Ukraine has sparked global criticism. The war has caused heavy casualties and triggered an huge refugee crisis.

    Many countries have imposed  economic sanctions on Russia in response to its aggression.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ben Wallace #Britain #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 01:18 pm
