US basketball player’s 5,000-mile journey home from Ukraine

Lucky Jones plays for the BC Ternopil club in the Ukrainian Basketball Super League. (Image credit: Robert Morris University Athletics)

American basketball player Lucky Jones, who had been playing a league in Ukraine, got urgent calls from coaches and officials on February 24 as Russia invaded its neighbouring country. “Pack your stuff, it's time to go, they're bombing”, Jones was told, according to CNN.

Outside, in Lviv city, residents were in panic. "People were going to the grocery store and getting all the food, going to the borders, going to the medical facility to get medicine, going to the bank and taking out their money," Jones told the news channel.

Jones and his teammates prepared to leave Ukraine at the earliest. "I'm looking up in the skies every five minutes to make sure there's no bombs and planes were going across," Jones was quoted as saying by CBS.

A car picked Jones and his teammates and they decided to head to Poland since the Ukrainian airspace was closed and there were no flights out, CNN reported. But the Ukraine-Poland border was shut and they had to turn back.

The team then decided to go to Romania. Close to the border, they had to get down from the car and walk to the crossing in freezing temperatures while carrying luggage, CNN reported.

"It was very, very tough on my body and mind," Jones told the news channel. "I was ready to just break down and go to sleep, but I couldn't. I had so many things on my mind and so many things to do to get out of there safe and sound."

On reaching the border, they were initially not let in. There was chaos as many others were trying to cross over to Romania from Ukraine.

The players were eventually allowed into Romania. From there, they took a six-hour train to Bucharest, the capital city, and the next morning, boarded a plane to Netherlands. After resting at an Amsterdam hotel, they would take a flight to Ireland and finally to the United States.

Jones reunited with his wife and four children in Maryland on February 26, after a 5,000-miles long journey.

"It's a sad situation (in Ukraine),” Jones told CNN. "I just hope that all my friends and teammates that are over there and their families -- that it is a lot better (than) when we first left."

Jones plays for the BC Ternopil club in the Ukrainian Basketball Super League. He has previously played for the Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania.