How people around the world are using Airbnb to help Ukrainians

Russia Ukraine war: There has been an outpouring of support for Ukrainians enduring a humanitarian crisis.

People from around the world are booking Airbnb rentals in Ukraine just to help Ukrainians financially amid their country’s war with Russia.

Brian Chesky, the chief executive officer of the home rental company, said in tweet on March 5 that in 48 hours, 61,406 nights had been booked in Ukraine

“That's $1.9 million going to hosts in need,” he added. “Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you.”

A Twitter user going by the name Quentin Quarantino claimed to have come up with the idea of supporting Ukraine through Airbnb rentals. “Hundreds of people are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine as a way to way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas,” the user said in a tweet on March 3.



Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving pic.twitter.com/ai2Je8VKCt March 3, 2022

They also shared some Ukrainian hosts’ responses to the gesture. “I am just crying right now,” a host named Jennifer said. “I am incredibly grateful for you support. I have no words.”

Some people also sent notes of solidarity to Ukrainian hosts. A host named Elena said she was moved to tears by one such letter. “I re-read your letter several times and weep with happiness,” she said. “It (the letter) has everything that is important now: love support, it gives additional strength.”

The host invited her benefactor to visit Ukraine in better times.

News presenter Emily Maitlis said shared a “thank you message” that a friend of hers, who booked an apartment in Kyiv, received from a host.

“There are lots of different ways to help / donate (to Ukraine but this is one more,” she said.

Airbnb has suspended operations in Russia in response to its aggressive actions in Ukraine.