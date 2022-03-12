English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Video: On flight, Russian pilot's 'no war' message to passengers

    Russia Ukraine war: A pilot of Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot, called for an immediate end to violence in Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 12, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: “I think sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop,” the pilot said. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @olex_scherba)

    Russia-Ukraine war: “I think sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop,” the pilot said. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @olex_scherba)


    A Russian pilot denounced his country’s war on Ukraine on flight, telling passengers he believes sensible citizens will do everything to put an end to violence.

    A video of the pilot’s message was tweeted by The Guardian journalist Pjotr Sauer. “The war in Ukraine is a crime,” the pilot was quoted as saying by Sauer. “I think sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop.”

    The pilot called for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Sauer said such public opposition of Russia’s war was rare, considering the consequences it would have.

    Close

    Related stories

    The pilot works with Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot, said Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba. He delivered his message to passengers on reaching the Turkish city of Antalya. There was scattered applause.

    Ukrainians are living through an enormous crisis as Russian forces continue attacks on their cities. The war has reportedly killed thousands of people and forced over 20 lakh out of Ukraine.

    The world has responded to Russian aggression with protests, boycotts and economic sanctions.

    Russian citizens have themselves taken to the streets to decry their country's war on Ukraine. According to Al Jazeera, 13,000 people across 140 Russian cities have been detained so far for participating in protests.

    The police in Russia is responding with force, beating protestors and using stun guns. Women protestors said that they received rape threats.

    Russian authorities have also intensified crackdown on the already dwindling free press in the country. They have restricted access to Twitter and blocked Facebook.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 12, 2022 10:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.