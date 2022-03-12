Video: On flight, Russian pilot's 'no war' message to passengers

Russia-Ukraine war: “I think sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop,” the pilot said. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @olex_scherba)

A Russian pilot denounced his country’s war on Ukraine on flight, telling passengers he believes sensible citizens will do everything to put an end to violence.

A video of the pilot’s message was tweeted by The Guardian journalist Pjotr Sauer. “The war in Ukraine is a crime,” the pilot was quoted as saying by Sauer. “I think sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop.”



A Russian pilot tells passengers that he believes “the war in Ukraine is a crime,” adding “I think each sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop.” Rare to see public opposition to the war given the consequences such a statement will have pic.twitter.com/55h18mWI9U

— Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) March 11, 2022

The pilot called for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war

Sauer said such public opposition of Russia’s war was rare, considering the consequences it would have.

The pilot works with Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot, said Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba. He delivered his message to passengers on reaching the Turkish city of Antalya. There was scattered applause.



“Ladies and gentlemen, here is your captain speaking. Welcome to Antalya. Thank you for flying with “Pobeda”. Also, from me personally: the war with Ukraine is a crime…”. This brave pilot makes a statement. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/rzUo1BBIP2 March 11, 2022

Ukrainians are living through an enormous crisis as Russian forces continue attacks on their cities. The war has reportedly killed thousands of people and forced over 20 lakh out of Ukraine.

The world has responded to Russian aggression with protests, boycotts and economic sanctions.

Russian citizens have themselves taken to the streets to decry their country's war on Ukraine. According to Al Jazeera, 13,000 people across 140 Russian cities have been detained so far for participating in protests.

The police in Russia is responding with force, beating protestors and using stun guns. Women protestors said that they received rape threats.

Russian authorities have also intensified crackdown on the already dwindling free press in the country. They have restricted access to Twitter and blocked Facebook.