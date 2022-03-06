English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Possible space projects after war: Ukraine President Zelensky speaks to Elon Musk

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky thanked billionaire Elon Musk for helping his country amid the turmoil. Musk's aerospace company SpaceX has provided Ukraine its satellite broadband service Starlink.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful for Tesla boss Elon Musk’s help.


    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday thanked SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk for supporting his country “with words and deeds” amid its war with Russia.

    Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX has provided war-torn Ukraine its satellite broadband service Starlink.

    Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to Musk and will receive another batch of Starlink systems next week.

    The two also discussed possible space projects. “But I’ll talk about this after the war,” the Ukrainian president added.

    Musk had on Saturday tweeted a message of solidarity for the Ukrainian people.  “Hold Strong Ukraine,” he said. “And also, my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”

    Russia’s war on Ukraine has caused heavy casualties and immense damage to critical infrastructure like roads and bridges.

    The country has asked the International Monetary Fund for $1.4 billion in emergency financing. The request is likely to be considered next week.

    The IMF has said that the economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war are already “very serious”.

    “Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating,” IMF had cautioned.

    Hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been killed in the Russia Ukraine-war, which has been raging for over 10 days. More than 12 lakh people have fled to neighbouring countries to escape the violence.

    A defiant Ukraine is fighting back. President Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv city are inflicting "such losses on the invaders that they have not seen even in their worst dream", news agency AFP reported.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Russia Ukraine crisis #starlink #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 10:39 am
