Possible space projects after war: Ukraine President Zelensky speaks to Elon Musk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday thanked SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk for supporting his country “with words and deeds” amid its war with Russia.



Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

Elon Musk ’s aerospace company SpaceX has provided war-torn Ukraine its satellite broadband service Starlink

Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to Musk and will receive another batch of Starlink systems next week.

The two also discussed possible space projects. “But I’ll talk about this after the war,” the Ukrainian president added.

Musk had on Saturday tweeted a message of solidarity for the Ukrainian people. “Hold Strong Ukraine,” he said. “And also, my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine has caused heavy casualties and immense damage to critical infrastructure like roads and bridges.

The country has asked the International Monetary Fund for $1.4 billion in emergency financing. The request is likely to be considered next week.

The IMF has said that the economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war are already “very serious”.

“Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating,” IMF had cautioned.

Hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been killed in the Russia Ukraine-war, which has been raging for over 10 days. More than 12 lakh people have fled to neighbouring countries to escape the violence.

A defiant Ukraine is fighting back. President Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv city are inflicting "such losses on the invaders that they have not seen even in their worst dream", news agency AFP reported.