'Shrewd, charismatic': When Harsh Goenka met Vladimir Putin

Industrialist Harsh Goenka found Vladimir Putin “shrewd, calm, charismatic and nationalistic” when he met the Russian President a few years ago.

Recalling the meeting at a time when Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine stuns the world, the chairperson of RPG Enterprises tweeted, “In my meeting with Putin several years back, I found him shrewd, calm, charismatic and nationalistic. They say that the face becomes the mirror of the mind.”



In my meeting with Putin several years back I found him shrewd, calm, charismatic and nationalistic.

They say that the face becomes the mirror of the mind….@mesigdelsunil pic.twitter.com/b8nF91o2uq

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 3, 2022

Harsh Goenka , who regularly tweets on topical issues, has been sharing videos and memes on the Russia-Ukraine crisis since last week.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the ninth day on Friday as casualties rose with no signs of the conflict being resolved. Europe's largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine is on fire, after fighting broke out between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area. The safety of the plant is secured with the "essential" equipment unaffected, the UN's atomic watchdog said, but Ukrainian rescuers say Russian troops are preventing firefighters from accessing the blaze.

In an unprecedented move, Vladimir Putin last Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, and "demilitarise and de-nazify" its pro-Western neighbour.

Russian forces continued to bomb Ukrainian cities for over a week. Since Febraury 24, over a

Million people are reported to have fled war-torn Ukraine.

There are fresh reports of civilian casualties and devastating damage, particularly in southern areas near the first city to fall to Moscow's troops.

In a second round of talks held on Thursday, Moscow agreed to a Ukrainian request for humanitarian corridors to allow terrified residents to flee, but there was no immediate clarity on how they would work, and no sign of any move towards a ceasefire.