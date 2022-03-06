‘Let’s cook for peace’: Russian chef, Ukrainian friend raise funds for war-torn Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Alissa Timoshkina and Olia Hercules, chefs and food writers in the UK, have launched “Cook for Ukraine” campaign. (Image credit: alissatimoshkina/Instagram)

Two friends living in the United Kingdom, one Russian and the other Ukrainian, have launched a culinary movement to raise funds for war-torn Ukraine.

The campaign, called “Cook for Ukraine”, calls on people to cook Ukrainian dishes and share photos of them on social media and also consider contributing to a fundraiser. All the proceeds from their initiative will go to UNICEF for supporting children and families.

“Cook for Ukraine” has raised more than 78,000 pounds so far.

Russian chef Alissa Timoshkina told The Guardian that she thought of launching the fundraiser after participating in an anti-war protest in London with her Ukrainian friend Olia Hercules, also is a culinary personality.

Timoshkina then got in touch with celebrity chef Clerkenwell Boy, who was behind the “Cook For Syria” campaign

“I asked for some tips on how he started it but he said, ‘Don’t worry. We’ll support you throughout,” Timoshkina was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “Let’s just do it. The donations started flooding in immediately.”

Several top restaurants have added Ukrainian dishes to their menu and are donating proceedings to “Cook for Ukraine”, The Guardian reported. One restaurant is donating two pounds from every bill in March to the initiative.

Timoshkina said that like millions of Russians, she too has Ukrainian roots, and grew up on a “beautiful diet” of Ukrainian and Russian dishes.

“These countries (Russia and Ukraine) have shared a complex and rich history, and the culinary language reflects this relationship in the most powerful and relatable way,” the fundraiser page quoted her as saying. “I am so grateful to have had first-hand experience of it and it is so important for me today to play a part in spreading the message of unity. "

The Russian chef said she was heartbroken to see children and families affected by the war.

“My heart goes out to all the people of Ukraine!” she said. “I thank you all for caring, and for putting the needs of children and their families first. Let’s cook for peace, for freedom, for truth, for common sense, for rational thought and for love."