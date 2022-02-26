English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK bans Russian private jets from airspace

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: The announcement is the latest in a slew of sanctions against Russian interests and leaders announced in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

    AFP
    February 26, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    The UK is a favourite destination for Russian oligarchs and their families. (Representational image)

    The UK is a favourite destination for Russian oligarchs and their families. (Representational image)

    British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Friday announced an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK airspace in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

    "I've strengthened our ban in the UK so that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace, or touchdown –- effective immediately," Shapps tweeted.

    "Putin's actions are unlawful and anyone benefitting from Russia's aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here," he said, having already banned national carrier Aeroflot.

     

    Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here

    Close

    Related stories

    Read: More sanctions needed to 'increase' pressure on Russia, says Ukraine president

     

    The UK is a favourite destination for Russian oligarchs and their families and has  been criticised for not doing enough to prevent the flow of their money into the country.

    The announcement is the latest in a slew of sanctions against Russian interests and leaders announced in response to the invasion of Ukraine, including against President Vladimir Putin himself.
    AFP
    Tags: #oligarchs #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 09:21 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.