    Resignations, sporting venue change: Global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Three former European leaders have quit Russian boards and UEFA will consider changing the venue of the Champions league final, which was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Protests have erupted across the world against Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

    Protests have erupted across the world against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The world watched in horror as missiles hit Ukraine on Thursday and explosions went off in several cities. Panicked Ukrainians took shelter in metro stations and subways. Many were seen trying to feel the capital Kyiv.

    World leaders, closely watching the Russia-Ukraine crisis, denounced the invasion, warning that it would lead to catastrophic loss of lives, and promised tougher sanctions against Russia.

    Some former European leaders quit their positions on Russian boards to register their protest against the country’s actions.

    Finland’s ex-Prime Minister Esko Aho stepped down as the director of Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, The Guardian reported. Matteo Renzi, Italy’s former prime minister, resigned from the board of Delimobil, the largest car-sharing service in Russia.

    Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here. 

    Close

    Meanwhile, former Austrian leader Christian Kern quit the board of Russian railway company RZD, The New York Times reported.

    “Since last night, RZD is part of the logistics of war,” Kern told Austrian newspaper Der Standard. “I deeply regret this.”

    Russia is also likely to lose the opportunity to host the Champions League final. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is scheduled to hold meeting today to make a decision in the matter.

    Russian sports stars have also spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine. "No to war,” said football player Fedor Smolov.

    Tennis player Andrey Rublev said it was important to have peace in the world and be united no matter what, according to news agency AFP.

    Valery Meladze, who is among Russia’s most popular singers, begged his country to stop violence.

    “Today something happened that should have never happened,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. History will be the judge of these events. But today, I beg you, please stop the war.”

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 11:27 am

