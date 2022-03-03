English
    New satellite photos capture destruction in war-torn Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine: Russia has bombed several cities in Ukraine since invading the country on February 24. Hundreds of civilians have died and over a million have fled Ukraine.

    AFP
    March 03, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

    Burning homes and impact craters in fields near Rivnopillia, Ukraine. AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies) Burning homes and impact craters in fields near Rivnopillia, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

    Destroyed military and homes on Vokzalna Street in Bucha in western Kyiv. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies) Destroyed military vehicles and homes on Vokzalna Street in Bucha in western Kyiv. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

    Caption 3: A destroyed bridge and nearby homes in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies) A destroyed bridge and nearby homes in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

    A factory damaged by bombs on the western outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies) A factory damaged by bombs on the western outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

    Burning homes northwest of Ivankiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies) Burning homes northwest of Ivankiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Slideshow #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 04:37 pm

