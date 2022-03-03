New satellite photos capture destruction in war-torn Ukraine

Burning homes and impact craters in fields near Rivnopillia, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

Destroyed military vehicles and homes on Vokzalna Street in Bucha in western Kyiv. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

A destroyed bridge and nearby homes in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

A factory damaged by bombs on the western outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)