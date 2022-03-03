New satellite photos capture destruction in war-torn Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine: Russia has bombed several cities in Ukraine since invading the country on February 24. Hundreds of civilians have died and over a million have fled Ukraine.
AFP
March 03, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
Burning homes and impact craters in fields near Rivnopillia, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)
Destroyed military vehicles and homes on Vokzalna Street in Bucha in western Kyiv. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)
A destroyed bridge and nearby homes in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)
A factory damaged by bombs on the western outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies) Burning homes northwest of Ivankiv, Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP/ Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)