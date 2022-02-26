Indians evacuated from Ukraine to land in Mumbai today. Check airport guidelines

Mumbai International Airport (File image: Reuters)

The Mumbai airport is preparing to receive Indians who will land in city today evening on a special Air India flight from Romania.

India is evacuating its citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine through alternative routes as the country’s airspace has been shut after Russian invasion. Earlier in the day, the first batch of Indians evacuated from Ukraine reached Romania by road. They will travel to Bucharest to board the flight back home.



Air India evacuation flight from Romania carrying Indian citizens evacuated from Ukraine is arriving in Mumbai at 4 p.m. today

Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal will receive the evacuees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbaihttps://t.co/KRzKlKpepz — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) February 26, 2022

The Mumbai airport has created a special corridor for Indians arriving from Romania, news agency ANI reported.

There are certain coronavirus-related safety measures in place. The passengers will have to produce either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

In case any passenger cannot produce the required documents, they will have to take a test at the airport. The airport will bear the cost of the test.

"These passengers would be able to leave the airport, post-testing negative. If any passenger is tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government," the news agency quoted airport officials as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)