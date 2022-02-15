English
    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India advises citizens, particularly students, to leave temporarily as tension mounts

    In an advisory the Embassy wrote, "In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)


    The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on February 15 has asked its citizens, particularly students whose stay is not essential to leave Ukraine temporarily because of the simmering crisis with Russia.

    "In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the Indian mission said in an advisory.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates

    Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine, it wrote.

    Earlier on January 25, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to desseminate information in a swift manner.

    On January 26, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to disseminate information in a swift manner.

    “With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill-up the form,” the Indian Embassy said in a release.

    The Kremlin on Monday had signalled that it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbour within days as the US and European allies increasingly fear.

    Questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, however, and countries are evacuating diplomats and on alert for possible imminent war amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.

    On a last-ditch diplomatic trip, Germany’s chancellor said there are “no sensible reasons” for the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east, and he urged more dialogue.

    Britain’s prime minister said Europe is “on the edge of a precipice” — but added, “there is still time for President Putin to step back”.

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French television that “all elements” were in place for a strong Russian offensive, but “nothing shows today” that Putin has decided to launch one.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:11 pm

