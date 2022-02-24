Caught on camera, roaring fighter jet heard on Ukraine reporter's live telecast

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CBS journalist Charlie D’Agata was reporting live from Kyiv. (Screengrab from video tweeted by Rebecca Aguilar)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the launch of military action in Ukraine, culminating the tensions that had been building up between the two countries.

Soon after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and several other cities.

A CBS journalist reporting live from Kyiv said during a live telecast that he had heard five loud explosions. In the middle of his report, he was caught off-guard by a roaring sound.

— Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) February 24, 2022

CBS NEWS correspondent in #Ukraine hears explosion nearby in Kyiv #Breaking_News

The journalist stopped for a moment and moved to his side. “That sounded like a fighter jet overhead," he said.

Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.



BREAKING: Explosions in Ukraine's city of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/57ZZVyx5w2

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 24, 2022

Several others on Twitter shared videos of explosions from Ukrainian cities. One video from Mariupol city captured loud thundering sounds.Another caught a loud explosion on the outskirts of Kyiv.

World leaders, closely watching the Russia-Ukraine crisis, condemned Putin's attack on Ukraine.

United States President Joe Biden said the world was praying for Ukrainians suffering an “unprovoked and unjustified” attack by Russian military forces.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's action had put countless lives at risk.

"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said.