    Caught on camera, roaring fighter jet heard on Ukraine reporter's live telecast

    Russia Ukraine crisis: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the launch of military action in Ukraine, culminating the tensions that had been building up between the two countries.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: CBS journalist Charlie D’Agata was reporting live from Kyiv. (Screengrab from video tweeted by Rebecca Aguilar)

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: CBS journalist Charlie D’Agata was reporting live from Kyiv. (Screengrab from video tweeted by Rebecca Aguilar)


    Soon after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and several other cities.

    A CBS journalist reporting live from Kyiv said during a live telecast that he had heard five loud explosions. In the middle of his report, he was caught off-guard by a roaring sound.

    CBS NEWS correspondent in #Ukraine hears explosion nearby in Kyiv #Breaking_News #InvasionDay #Russian #RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/swIdyGW8lE

    The journalist stopped for a moment and moved to his side.  “That sounded like a fighter jet overhead," he said.

     

    Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.

     

    Several others on Twitter shared videos of explosions from Ukrainian cities. One video from Mariupol city captured loud thundering sounds.

    Another caught a loud explosion on the outskirts of Kyiv.

    World leaders, closely watching the Russia-Ukraine crisis, condemned Putin's attack on Ukraine.

    United States President Joe Biden said the world was praying for Ukrainians suffering an “unprovoked and unjustified” attack by Russian military forces.

    “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

    NATO  chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's action had put countless lives at risk.

    "Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said.

    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 09:52 am

