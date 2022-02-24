Russia's military operation on Ukraine stuns the world. Who said what

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin had massed between 1.50 lakh to 2 lakh troops along the Ukraine borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country, and "demilitarise and de-nazify" its pro-Western neighbour. Explosions were heard across Ukraine and its foreign minister warned that a "full-scale invasion" was underway.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT).

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's leader President Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion" on Thursday, as explosions were heard in cities around the country. "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” Kuleba tweeted.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, warned that the situation is in danger of "spiralling into a major crisis". He added that there is a risk to the "peace and security of the region", if the situation in not handled carefully. He reiterated India's position of peaceful means to settle disputes, and said, "India has consistently advocated at the United Nations the need for peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and with agreements entered into by parties concerned."

US President Joe Biden said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack against Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life." In a statement issued shortly Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public on Thursday to outline the "consequences" for Russia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy. He said NATO allies "will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions". "I strongly condemn Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

