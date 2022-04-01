English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Russia-Ukraine conflict opened opportunities for Indian exporters: CAIT

    The traders' body said "several credible trade organisations of Russia have reached out to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) seeking its assistance to link the Russian demand with Indian manufacturers, traders and merchant exporters".

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    (Source: Reuters)

    Traders' body CAIT on Friday said the sanctions imposed on Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have opened opportunities for Indian exporters. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that trade organisations from Russia have reached out to it seeking assistance to link the Russian demand for FMCG goods with Indian manufacturers, traders, and exporters.

    Earlier, Russia was importing a large number of FMCG and consumable goods from the US, the UK, and European Countries which has now stopped because of the sanctions on Russia, CAIT stated. It termed this situation as a "blessing in disguise" for Indian manufacturers and traders to fill the void with Indian goods.

    The traders' body said "several credible trade organisations of Russia have reached out to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) seeking its assistance to link the Russian demand with Indian manufacturers, traders and merchant exporters".

    The bilateral trade between India and Russia in April 2020 to March 2021 period was of USD 8.1 billion, out of which exports from India to Russia were USD 2.6 billion, while imports from Russia were USD 5.48 billion, CAIT said, adding that "we can rapidly increase the export figures from India to Russia."
    PTI
    Tags: #Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) #Russia Ukraine crisis
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 06:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.