Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia says all options on table for response to US sanctions : Interfax

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that all options were on the table when it came to Moscow's possible response to a new round of US sanctions, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Ryabkov was also cited as saying that Moscow had not yet noted any signs that the United States was ready to normalise relations.

Moscow had also noted attempts by Washington to revise tentative agreements reached by President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump at last month's Helsinki summit, Interfax cited Ryabkov as saying.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Russia #United States #World News

