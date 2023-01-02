 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia says 63 soldiers killed by Ukrainian strike in Donetsk region

Reuters
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk province.

Footage posted online showed a building purported to be a vocational college in the town of Makiivka, twin city of the regional capital Donetsk, reduced to a field of smouldering rubble.

Earlier, Ukraine's defence ministry said as many as 400 Russians had been killed.

Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed regional official in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, said the vocational college had been hit by U.S.-made HIMARS rockets at around midnight, as people in the region would have been celebrating the start of the New Year.

One Russian pro-war military blogger known as Rybar, who has more than one million subscribers on the Telegram messaging app, said more than 100 people had been wounded in the strike and that rubble was still being cleared.

