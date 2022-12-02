 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia planning 'imminent' large-scale missile strike: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

While Ukraine has been able to push back Russian troops in certain regions, the war attempt is far from over for Ukraine as new satellite images have revealed heavy concentration of missile laden Russian aircrafts in Saratov Oblast.

Maxar Technologies, a US-based a space-tech company recently released satellite images of the Saratov Oblast region located in Russia. These images show two dozen Tu-95 and Tu-160 long-range bombers at the Engels-2 air base.

Going by the images analysts told Skynews australia that Russia is preparing for an "imminent large-scale attack" on Ukraine. Saratov Oblast is 700km away from the Russia-Ukrainian border.

The images show that ammunition boxes have been placed next to the aircrafts, experts told Skynews that these boxes could contain Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Military analyst Arda Mevlutoğlu informed German newspaper, Der Spiegel that the concentration of these many bombers could hint at  a possible large scale strike on Ukraine.

“The unusually high number of bombers on the tarmac is an indication of an increase in operations, if not an imminent large-scale attack,” Mevlutoğlu said.

These photos have surfaced at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had recently warned the country about the threat of further missile attacks after a strike on electricity infrastructure led to one of the most massive power-cuts in Ukraine's history.