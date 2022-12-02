Russia planning 'imminent' large-scale missile strike: Report

Maxar Technologies, a US-based a space-tech company recently released satellite images of the Saratov Oblast region located in Russia. These images show two dozen Tu-95 and Tu-160 long-range bombers at the Engels-2 air base.

Going by the images analysts told Skynews australia that Russia is preparing for an "imminent large-scale attack" on Ukraine. Saratov Oblast is 700km away from the Russia-Ukrainian border.

The images show that ammunition boxes have been placed next to the aircrafts, experts told Skynews that these boxes could contain Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Military analyst Arda Mevlutoğlu informed German newspaper, Der Spiegel that the concentration of these many bombers could hint at a possible large scale strike on Ukraine.

“The unusually high number of bombers on the tarmac is an indication of an increase in operations, if not an imminent large-scale attack,” Mevlutoğlu said.

These photos have surfaced at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had recently warned the country about the threat of further missile attacks after a strike on electricity infrastructure led to one of the most massive power-cuts in Ukraine's history.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday. As Ukrainian authorities try to brave the attack and work to restore power, water and heat amid blackouts due to freezing temperatures, the Ukrainian President said "Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready". Even amid the looming fear of missile strikes Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive into the eastern and southern stretches of the warzone. Ukraine has recently made significant gains in Kharkiv and the recapture of the southern city of Kherson, western allies have signalled Ukraine’s push will begin to slow according to Skynews' report. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke about winter being a strategic factor in the war and how it could halt tactical operations. “Very very cold” winter would naturally halt tactical operations, adding that the frontlines on both sides were “beginning to stabilise”General Milley said. Commenting on the Ukrainian army's ability to push back the Russian army the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said “But Kherson and Kharkiv, physically, geographically, are relatively small compared to the whole, so the military task of militarily kicking the Russians physically out of Ukraine is a very difficult task".

