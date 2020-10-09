Russia likely to register a second COVID-19 vaccine on October 15: Developer

Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 on October 15, the vaccine’s developer said on October 9.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month.

Russia will begin Phase III trials of a second potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November-December, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on October 2.

"The clinical trials have been very successful. The volunteers are developing the necessary titers and no one has any clinical signs after the vaccine - neither temperature nor any other reaction," Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said.

"There are not many such vaccines in the world, which are being developed by the Vector Center. This is a rather complicated process," Popova told TASS.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V as well as its distribution.

