English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Russia doubles number of air strikes on Ukraine positions, infrastructure

    KYIV Russia has doubled the number of air strikes on Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure compared with the previous week, Ukra..

    Reuters
    August 11, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Russia has doubled the number of air strikes on Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure compared with the previous week, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said on Thursday.

    "The enemy's planes and helicopters avoid flying into the range of our air defences, and therefore the accuracy of these strikes is low," he told a news conference.

    Hromov said Ukraine would send reinforcements to Pisky, a frontline town on the outskirts of the separatist-held city of Donetsk that has seen intense fighting in recent days.

    "Throughout the week, the enemy has constantly assaulted Pisky, conducting 6-7 attacks a day," he added.

    Russian-backed separatists claimed to have captured Pisky, but Ukrainian officials denied the town had fallen.

    Close

    Reuters was unable to verify either account.

    Hromov also said that about 2,400 Ukrainian soldiers have been already trained in Britain, while another 2,400 were being trained, with plans for training 5,000 more.

    Britain has offered to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days, and several countries, including Canada and Denmark, have said they would send military instructors to Britain to help.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #war
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 06:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.