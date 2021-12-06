MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Russia considers India 'a great power': Vladimir Putin

"We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend," Vladimir Putin said in comments to the media ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AFP
December 06, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded India as "a great power" on Monday as he arrived in New Delhi to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington.

"We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend," Putin said in comments to the media ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
AFP
Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News
first published: Dec 6, 2021 07:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.