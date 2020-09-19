Russia claims autonomy on Venus days after signs of alien life discovered

Days after scientists found that there may potentially be aliens on Earth's celestial neighbour Venus, Russia's government space agency has claimed it as a 'Russian planet'.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, revealed that Russia has plans to send its own mission to Venus in addition to an already-proposed joint venture with the United States called 'Venera-D', the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"We think that Venus is a Russian planet, so we shouldn’t lag behind. Projects for Venus missions are included in the united government programme of Russia’s space exploration for 2021 to 2030," he said.

An official release Roscosmos added, "The USSR was the only country to conduct regular explorations of Venus using on-planet stations. The first ever soft landing on another planet’s surface in the Solar system was performed in 1970 by the Venera-7 descent module. Several orbital missions and landings provided detailed data on the Venerian climate, soil and atmosphere composition. The Soviet Venera-13 spacecraft still holds the record as the longest active spacecraft on Venus remaining operational for 127 minutes."

Roscosmos Executive Director for Science and Advanced Programme Alexander Bloshenko stated: "Discovering chemical substances as possible chemical markers of life existence in Venus’s atmosphere via remote astronomical observations cannot be considered objective evidence of life existence on the planet."

"Credible scientific data on that matter can be obtained only via contact explorations of the planet’s surface and atmosphere," he added.

On September 15, astronomers found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of neighbouring Venus: hints there may be bizarre microbes living in the sulfuric acid-laden clouds of the hothouse planet.

Several outside experts — and the study authors themselves — agreed this is tantalising but said it is far from the first proof of life on another planet. They said it doesn't satisfy the “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence" standard established by Sagan, who speculated about the possibility of life in the clouds of Venus in 1967. Sagan pointed out that a high carbon-dioxide atmosphere was not an obstacle.

As astronomers plan for searches for life on planets outside our solar system, a major method is to look for chemical signatures that can only be made by biological processes, called biosignatures. After three astronomers met in a bar in Hawaii, they decided to look that way at the closest planet to Earth: Venus. They searched for phosphine, which is three hydrogen atoms and a phosphorous atom.

On Earth, there are only two ways phosphine can be formed, study authors said. One is in an industrial process. The gas was produced for use as chemical warfare agent in World War I. The other way is as part of some kind of poorly understood function in animals and microbes. Some scientists consider it a waste product, others don't.