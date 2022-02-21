English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    RTPCR, double vaccination certificate no more needed to visit Puri's Jagannath temple

    The decision was taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, officials said.

    PTI
    February 21, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Jagannath Temple (Image: Wikipedia)

    Jagannath Temple (Image: Wikipedia)

    Devotees will now be allowed to enter the famed Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri without double vaccination certificates or RTPCR COVID-negative reports, the administration announced on Monday.

    The decision was taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, officials said.

    Earlier, devotees required double vaccination certificates or RTPCR-negative reports obtained within 72 hours for entering the temple.

    Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from 6 am to 9 pm on all days, except Sunday when it will be closed for sanitisation, said a new order issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

    Wearing masks and maintaining social distance are mandatory, it said.

    Close

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    View more
    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    View more
    Show

    A separate queue has been made operational for senior citizens, it added.

    Arrangements for drinking water will be made for the devotees when they wait in the queue, the order said.

    SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar said the rules will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time, keeping in view the evolving situation.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Jagannath temple #Odisha #Puri Jagannath temple
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 12:30 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.