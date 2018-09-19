App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 11:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS supports reservation, law on atrocities against Scheduled Castes: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat further said there is a need for bringing the backward sections of the society on par. The ones at the top will bend down and those below will try to rise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday asserted that the organisation fully supports reservation and also came out in support of a contentious law on atrocities against Scheduled Castes, but said it should not be misused. "Reservation is not a problem but the politics over it is a problem," he said in reply to questions on the last day of the RSS's three-day conclave.

He further said there is a need for bringing the backward sections of the society on par. The ones at the top will bend down and those below will try to rise.

"RSS completely supports the reservation given by the Constitution to remove social stigmas. The decision regarding reservation continuity has to be taken by those to whom reservation has been granted. Whenever they feel it is not necessary, they will decide," Bhagwat said.

He disapproved of the existing caste system, terming it as a wrong "phraseology" and said it is totally disordered.

Describing caste system as darkness, Bhagwat said it will not go if "you shout" at it. "It will go only when you light a lamp. That is what the Sangh is doing.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 10:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.