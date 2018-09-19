RSS supports reservation, law on atrocities against Scheduled Castes: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday asserted that the organisation fully supports reservation and also came out in support of a contentious law on atrocities against Scheduled Castes, but said it should not be misused. "Reservation is not a problem but the politics over it is a problem," he said in reply to questions on the last day of the RSS's three-day conclave.

He further said there is a need for bringing the backward sections of the society on par. The ones at the top will bend down and those below will try to rise.

"RSS completely supports the reservation given by the Constitution to remove social stigmas. The decision regarding reservation continuity has to be taken by those to whom reservation has been granted. Whenever they feel it is not necessary, they will decide," Bhagwat said.

He disapproved of the existing caste system, terming it as a wrong "phraseology" and said it is totally disordered.

Describing caste system as darkness, Bhagwat said it will not go if "you shout" at it. "It will go only when you light a lamp. That is what the Sangh is doing.