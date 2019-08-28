RSS affiliate wants English test removed for selection of Class 4 govt employees: Report

An affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans on proposing the removal of basic English from competitive exams held for government jobs like gardeners, office assistants, peons, cleaners and watchmen, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The report states that the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), an outfit of educational activists associated with the RSS, has stressed on the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams conducted for non-technical posts in central government offices.

According to the report, 25 percent of the questions in these exams are meant to test the English-language skills of the candidates. The SSUN members, however, have argued that this leaves students from rural areas at a disadvantage.

Moreover, according to the organisation, the level of English questions in the exam is higher than what candidates are expected to know for their jobs.

Apart from English, candidates are also tested on their general awareness and mathematical abilities. According to the report, during the 2018 exams, candidates were asked to tick the synonyms for words like 'lurk', 'grumble' and 'rejoice' among others.

Devendra Singh, the SSUN's convener for competitive exams said that a proposal in this regard will be submitted to the Centre.

"English is not a qualifier but an important part of the test. In reality, however, these candidates are seeking jobs which need very little English. What is the use of English for a gardener and a watchman? The system of testing them for English started with the British and there is no reason why it should continue now," Singh told the newspaper.