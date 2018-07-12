App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 80,000 crore investment materialised during past 4 years: Haryana Minister

"A total of nearly Rs 80,000 crore investment has materialised," Goel said here. The M L Khattar-led government had come to power in Haryana in October 2014.

Representative image

A total investment of Rs 80,000 crore has has materialised in Haryana during the tenure of the present BJP-led government, state Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel said today.

"A total of nearly Rs 80,000 crore investment has materialised," Goel said here. The M L Khattar-led government had come to power in Haryana in October 2014.

He said that the state government organised 'Happening Haryana, Investment Summit' in 2015 and 'Pravasi Haryana Diwas' in 2016, in which investors all across the globe participated.

"A large number of MoUs were signed during both the events. Total 494 MoUs have been signed during Happening Haryana Event and onwards. Of these, on 173 MoUs, the project has either been implemented or is under implementation.

The actual investment in these cases alone is about Rs 14,314 crore with employment opportunities for 25,923 persons," he said. He said that despite lack of natural resources and Haryana being landlocked the performance of the state on the export front is commendable.

"The state started with exports of just Rs 4.5 crore during 1967-68, which increased to over Rs 82,566 crore during 2016-17," he said. Goel said that in 2015, Haryana was at 14th position in 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking and at present it was among the top three states. "We brought major regulatory reforms in the State..we are committed to provide congenial and friendly environment to investors," he said. Goel also informed that Haryana government is developing a 'Global City' over 1000 acres area in Gurugram district.

This city is poised to serve as an important node to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) sub-region of Haryana and carries an investment potential of USD 15 billion, Goel said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 09:04 pm

