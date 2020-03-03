App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 4,807cr deposited in accounts of 7.65 lakh farmers: Uddhav Thackeray

Talking to the reporters at the Vidhan Bhawan here, Thackeray said the government has already started making farmers, who took loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, debt-free.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 3 said Rs 4,807 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 7.65 lakh farmers under the Mahatma Phule farm loan waiver scheme.

Talking to the reporters at the Vidhan Bhawan here, Thackeray said the government has already started making farmers, who took loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, debt-free.

"Till Tuesday noon, authentication of 10 lakh beneficiary accounts has been done with Aadhaar cards and an amount of Rs 4,807 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 7.65 lakh farmers," he said.

Close

The chief minister said 35.8 lakh farmer accounts have been uploaded on a special portal created for the implementation of the loan waiver scheme.

related news

"In the first list, 15,358 bank accounts in 68 villages were declared and in the second list 21.81 lakh farm accounts from 15 districts were declared," he said.

He further said that five lakh bank accounts will be declared later, as the model code of conduct is in force for gram panchayat elections in six districts of Gadchiroli, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nanded, Nandurbar and Nashik.

"We will waive of loans of those whose loan accounts are linked with Aadhaar," he said.

The scheme to write off outstanding crop loan of up to Rs 2 lakh, as on September 30, 2019, was announced by the three-party Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in December last year.

"The MVA government's loan waiver scheme will be implemented within the stipulated time frame. My government will pay attention to see farmers remain happy," he added.

The portal, which is in Marathi language, was developed by the state government's IT department in 28 days. There was no involvement of private tenders, Thackeray said.

The portal has a high capacity server and cloud technology, he said, adding that authentication of four lakh farmers is done every day.

Unlike the loan waiver scheme of the previous government, farmers do not have to fill online forms. They don't have to login or stand in queues, he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.