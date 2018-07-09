Rs 41,000 crore worth of transactions were done through BHIM app in June: PM Modi

Transactions worth Rs 41,000 crore have been done through the BHIM app in June alone, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating Samsung's largest mobile manufacturing factory.

BHIM, a mobile app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was launched by the Prime Minister in December 2016.

BHIM is based on the United Payments Interface (UPI). The UPI was launched in August 2016 with 21 participating banks. Today, around 101 banks offer the service.

Last month, it was announced that NPCI recorded over 10 million UPI transactions in a single day. It had, however, not shared the value of the transactions then.

On Monday, the Prime Minister also said digital technology was playing a key role in making the lives of the common man simpler, adding that the launch of BHIM app and domestic card payments scheme Rupay have eased digital transactions in the country.

"Today, not just India but the whole world is excited about BHIM and Rupay," he said.