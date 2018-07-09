App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 41,000 crore worth of transactions were done through BHIM app in June: PM Modi

BHIM, a mobile app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was launched by the Prime Minister in December 2016

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Transactions worth Rs 41,000 crore have been done through the BHIM app in June alone, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating Samsung's largest mobile manufacturing factory.

BHIM, a mobile app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was launched by the Prime Minister in December 2016.

BHIM is based on the United Payments Interface (UPI).  The UPI was launched in August 2016 with 21 participating banks. Today, around 101 banks offer the service.

Last month, it was announced that NPCI recorded over 10 million UPI transactions in a single day. It had, however, not shared the value of the transactions then.

On Monday, the Prime Minister also said digital technology was playing a key role in making the lives of the common man simpler, adding that the launch of BHIM app and domestic card payments scheme Rupay have eased digital transactions in the country.

"Today, not just India but the whole world is excited about BHIM and Rupay," he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #BHIM #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.