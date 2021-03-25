English
Rs 4 crore fine collected from maskless people in less than a month in Mumbai

"While 50 percent of the collected fine will go to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the rest of the amount will be used for the police welfare activities," Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, adding that the drive would continue.

PTI
March 25, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
Representative image

Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs 4 crore in less than a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing masks despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was collected from February 20, he said.

"Rs four crore fine was collected from two lakh people at different locations across the city after they were found not wearing mask,” Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said.

"While 50 percent of the collected fine will go to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the rest of the amount will be used for the police welfare activities,” he said, adding that the drive would continue.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections coming to light, which took the caseload in the country’s financial capital to 3,74,611.

There are 39 active containment zones in the city, which include slums and chawls, while 432 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there, the civic body has said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Mar 25, 2021 12:43 pm

