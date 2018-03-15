App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 15, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 20 cr allotted to convert Jayalalithaa's residence into memorial

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 20 crore to convert 'Veda Nilayam', the official residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, into a memorial, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced today.

This was in addition to the construction of a "grand memorial" at her burial site at the famous Marina beach here, at a cost of Rs 50.80 crore, he said in his budget speech in the assembly. Officials have recently commenced preliminary work on the proposed conversion of Jayalalithaa's residence in Poes Garden locality here into a memorial.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016. Panneerselvam also said a grand function would be held here marking the culmination of birth centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

The celebrations began in January last and the government had been holding events in all 30 districts across the state.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC