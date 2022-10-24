English
    Rs 1L Cash, 144gm Gold, Silver & More: Karnataka Minister’s Diwali Gift Box to Civic Body Officials Draws Flak

    The grand gift box reportedly contained — Rs 1 lakh cash, 144 gm of gold, 1 kg of silver, a silk sari, a dhoti, and a dry fruit box, according to a report.

    October 24, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

    Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh is receiving flak after he gifted a box containing cash, gold, silver and clothing to elected members of his Hosapete constituency on Diwali.

    The grand gift box reportedly contained — Rs 1 lakh cash, 144 gm of gold, 1 kg of silver, a silk sari, a dhoti, and a dry fruit box, according to India Today.

    Singh gifted two sets of boxes, one for municipal corporation members and one for gram panchayat members.

    His constituency has one Municipal Corporation with 35 elected members, and 10-gram panchayats with 182 members.

    Some elected members refused to take the gift boxes, saying that the purpose behind them were the upcoming assembly elections in the state, according to Outlook.

    Singh’s supporters have refuted this claim, and said that the minister sends gifts to his elected members every year on the festival.

    The Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in May 2023 to elect 224 members of the state assembly.
