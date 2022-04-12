English
    Roja Selvamani, firebrand actor, now an Andhra minister; posts selfie with Jagan Reddy

    A two-time MLA from Andhra Pradesh's Nagari constituency, Roja Selvamani is among the 13 new faces in the council of ministers.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
    Roja Selvamani joined politics in 1999, entering N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. (Image credit: rojaselvamani/Instagram)

    Popular actor and politician RK Roja Selvamani was inducted as a minister in Jagan Reddy’s cabinet in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

    A two-time MLA from the state’s Nagari constituency, she is among the 13 new faces in the council of ministers. 11 of the 25 ministers who were sworn-in are from Reddy’s first team. The cabinet has four women members, one up from the previous.

    “The induction of new ministers into the Andhra Pradesh cabinet is a promising change. A warm welcome to all the ministers who took oath today. May we together take our beloved state to greater heights,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, posting photographs from the oath-taking ceremony. Among the photos was her selfie with Jagan Reddy.

    Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Roja Selvamani and 24 others at a public function near the state secretariat in capital city Amaravati.

    As an MLA, Roja now represents two districts, Chittoor (old) and Tirupati (new), as Nagari got divided in the recent reorganisation of districts.

    Earlier this month, her husband, filmmaker RK Selvamani was issued a bailable arrest warrant by a Chennai court in connection with a defamation case.

    Born Sri Latha Reddy in Tirupati, Roja Selvamani was a popular actor in the 90s. She joined politics in 1999, entering N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. She switched to Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party in 2022.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #Jagan Reddy #Roja Selvamani
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 12:04 pm
