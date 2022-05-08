Roe v. Wade to heatwave: World news this week in 5 cartoons

A leaked document from the United States Supreme Court, showing that it was poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict that guaranteed abortion rights to women, triggered widespread protests this week.

Meanwhile in India and Pakistan, people reeled under an intense heatwave even before the arrival of the peak of summer.

In the social media and business world, Elon Musk's impending acquisition of Twitter continued to dominate conversations.

See how these developments were covered in editorial cartoons.

Ben Jennings for The Guardian

Jennings' cartoon is a comment on how men are trying to stomp on the reproductive liberties of women.

Ann Telnaes, The Washington Post

Telanaes' illustration also castigates the conservatives trying to take away women's autonomy.

Mike Luckovich

Luckovich's cartoons juxtaposes late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon, with conservative serving judge Amy Coney Barrett.





Manjul for News 9

Indian cartoonist Manjul illustrates how first COVID-19 and then the heatwave disrupted everyday lives.

Jeannette Khouri for Majjala

Elon Musk has promised to make Twitter a free speech platform but how free will it actually be under a billionaire's complete control? Arab magazine Majalla's cartoon illustrates this quandary.