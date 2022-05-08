English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Roe v. Wade to heatwave: World news this week in 5 cartoons

    See the best of editorial sketches by cartoonists from around the world.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    A leaked US Supreme Court document, showing it poised to overturn a landmark verdict giving women abortion rights, has triggered widespread protests.

    A leaked US Supreme Court document, showing it poised to overturn a landmark verdict giving women abortion rights, has triggered widespread protests.


    A leaked document from the United States Supreme Court, showing that it was poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict that guaranteed abortion rights to women, triggered widespread protests this week.

    Meanwhile in India and Pakistan, people reeled under an intense heatwave even before the arrival of the peak of summer.

    In the social media and business world, Elon Musk's impending acquisition of Twitter continued to dominate conversations.

    See how these developments were covered in editorial cartoons.

    Ben Jennings for The Guardian

    Close

    Related stories

    Jennings' cartoon is a comment on how men are trying to stomp on the reproductive liberties of women.

     

     

    Ann Telnaes, The Washington Post

    Telanaes' illustration also castigates the conservatives trying to take away women's autonomy. 

     





    Mike Luckovich





    Luckovich's cartoons juxtaposes late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon, with conservative serving judge Amy Coney Barrett. 




     

    Manjul for News 9

    Indian cartoonist Manjul illustrates how first COVID-19 and then the heatwave disrupted everyday lives. 

     

    Jeannette Khouri for Majjala

    Elon Musk has promised to make Twitter a free speech platform but how free will it actually be under a billionaire's complete control? Arab magazine Majalla's cartoon illustrates this quandary. 




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #abortion #editorial cartoons #heat wave #Twitter #women's rights
    first published: May 8, 2022 04:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.