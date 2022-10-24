English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Diwali Special: Moneycontrol Live Coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    A Brazil politician threw grenades at police. He is now in custody

    The former Congressman, Roberto Jefferson, has links to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Now, Bolsonaro has distanced himself from Jefferson, calling him a "bandit".

    AFP
    October 24, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    File photo of Roberto Jefferson.

    File photo of Roberto Jefferson.

    A former Brazilian congressman with ties to President Jair Bolsonaro shot and threw grenades at police officers, injuring two, in a failed attempt to prevent his arrest, authorities said Sunday.

    Bolsonaro immediately condemned the armed attack by Roberto Jefferson and distanced himself from the former legislator, calling him a "bandit".

    The Federal Supreme Court (STF) had ordered Jefferson to be taken back into custody after he broke the terms of his house arrest by issuing online attacks against Supreme Court Justice Carmen Lucia, calling her a "witch" and a "prostitute."

    Jefferson barricaded himself in his home, located in Levy Gasaparian in Rio de Janeiro state, for eight hours.

    He said in a video posted on social media that he had fired a gun, but that he did not intend to injure the officers.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Federal Police indicated that Jefferson had resisted arrest using "firearms and explosives," but was finally taken into custody in the evening, "after an intense negotiation."

    Two policemen "were wounded by shrapnel from a grenade thrown" by the ex-legislator, but received medical attention and are in good condition, according to the Federal Police.

    Bolsonaro, who had earlier dispatched his justice minister to the scene, repudiated the "armed action" and expressed his solidarity with the wounded.

    "Whoever shoots at the Federal Police is a bandit," he said during a television interview on Sunday night, while insisting he had no ties with Jefferson, who in 2020 said the president was his "personal friend."

    Bolsonaro had claimed on social media that he had not taken photos with Jefferson, but several images were later published showing the two together since he became president in 2019.

    Bolsonaro condemned the statements made by Jefferson against the Supreme Court justice, but also repudiated the STF investigations of Jefferson, which he believes are being carried out "without any support in the Constitution."

    The armed standoff comes only a week before the presidential election's second round, which pits Bolsonaro against leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

    "The offenses against Carmen Lucia cannot be accepted by anyone who respects democracy. They have created a violent faction in society. A machine to destroy democratic values. This generates behavior like the one we saw today," Lula wrote on Twitter.
    AFP
    Tags: #Brazil #Brazil politics
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 11:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.