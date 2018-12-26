RJD eyes 20-20 seat-sharing formula in Bihar, Congress and allies seek more: Report

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) might be looking at a '20-20' formula in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to sources cited by the newspaper, RJD is looking to contest on 20 seats while the Congress and its allies would contest from the remaining 20. Bihar sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha.

"Our leader has hinted that seat-sharing talks will begin only after January 14. We will have seat-wise discussion on winnability of candidates," an RJD leader told the newspaper. While no word is out on the 20-20 formula yet, it could be possible, the leader said.

The Congress and its allies in Bihar have also started putting pressure on the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party. RJD, which recently received a boost after Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to join forces with the Opposition’s ‘Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)’ along with Economic Backward Classes (EBC) leader Mukesh Sahni.

"Our political stock has gone up since the recent Assembly poll victories…. There is a change in perception that the NDA can be defeated…" a senior Congress leader told the newspaper.

"This should translate into more seats for us in Bihar… We would like to contest 12 seats," the leader added.

According to the Congress leader, while leaders of smaller parties will get one seat, Kushwaha might get three to four seats. An RLSP leader told the newspaper that they have been assured of five seats, though RJD sources called it "too optimistic."

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janta Dal (LJD) has been demanding two seats while former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) has been vying for three. RJD has reportedly offered LJD former one seat and a candidate of its recommendation to contest on RJD symbol. It has also offered one seat to HAM.

"If this happens, we will not contest. We will not walk away from the Grand Alliance but wait for the 2020 Assembly polls," an HAM leader told the newspaper.

In the 2014 general election, BJP had won 22 seats. The Indian National Congress and the RJD had won two and four, respectively.

BJP ally Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), which had contested the polls against the BJP, had won two seats.

RLSP and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won three and six seats, respectively. Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won one seat.