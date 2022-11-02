Rishi Sunak's brief battle with a donation tin outside 10, Downing Street on Poppy Appeal | Video

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared to fumble for a few seconds while donating money in a tin can as he bought poppies for his family outside their new residence at 10, Downing Street.

The Indian-origin PM appeared to be donating two £20 notes to the annual Poppy Appeal when he struggled to stuff the notes in the donation tin.

He briefly grasped the can to put the notes in which was being held by a young volunteer. He was standing on the steps of his residence with his wife Akshata Murty and dog Nova.

After the donation, he picked up a poppy and as he was trying to pin it on his wife’s blazer, it fell from his hand. He then proceeded to pick it up and pin it on her which she reciprocated for him as well with a red poppy.

The following video has been edited to delete Sunak dropping the poppy.

He also put a purple collar with a poppy around Nova’s neck before giving a treat to the dog.

The PM also urged countrymen to “give generously” to the British Royal Legion, a charity which helps care for war veterans and their families.

“There is no greater sacrifice than that of those who lay down their lives in service of their country. So during this year’s #PoppyAppeal, please give generously to honour our veterans – past and present – and those who continue to protect us today,” Sunak tweeted later with photos from the event.

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion's biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance. It is an annual photo shoot traditional for the occupants Prime Minister’s residence at 10, Downing Street. This was the first outing for the first couple of the UK since Sunak came to power.